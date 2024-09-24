LINX services go live at Lunar Digital's Manchester data centre

The installation, completed ahead of schedule, followed high demand for LINX services after the initial partnership was agreed in July.

Located in the former Equinix MA2 facility, the new site will serve as a critical hub for networks in the area.

Colin Peckham, LINX interconnection specialist said: "We’re thrilled to have deployed so quickly at Lunar. When we know there’s demand, we make it happen."

With traffic peaking at 646.717 Gbps at LINX’s Manchester exchange point, the addition of this data centre is set to boost capacity further.

Networks at Lunar Digital’s two Manchester sites will benefit from improved performance, lower latency, and enhanced redundancy through the LINX peering LAN, including 100Gig port availability.

Rob Garbutt, CEO of Lunar Digital added: "Having LINX in our facilities greatly expands our customers’ network options."

Manchester continues to grow as a key digital hub in the UK, with government and private sector investment driving infrastructure development, including the upcoming Manchester Digital Campus set for completion in 2026.

RELATED STORIES

ITW Africa: LINX expands Nairobi network to PAIX data centres

Kenya at the forefront: a gateway to Africa's digital expansion