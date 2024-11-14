Nokia acquires Rapid’s API hub to boost 5g services

Although financial details of the transaction were not disclosed, the move allows the technology giant to utlise 5G and 4G network capabilities and monetise network assets.

Rapid, known for its platform facilitating API discovery and management, provides developers with access to a wide range of APIs.

This accessibility accelerates software development and improves interoperability between different technologies.

By integrating Rapid’s assets, Nokia plans to complement its Network as Code platform, which already includes partnerships with major players like BT, DISH, Google Cloud and Telefonica.

The addition of Rapid’s capabilities brings dual advantages to the telecoms giant: strengthening its API infrastructure and broadening its global developer reach.

Rapid CEO, Marc Friend, said: “We are pleased to join forces with Nokia. The combination of Rapid’s API technology and R&D expertise with Nokia’s scale and network and API domain expertise will enable us to expand the broader API ecosystem.”

Nokia, president of cloud and network services, Raghav Sahgal, added: “Operators need a bridge to connect to thousands of developers to drive enterprise and consumer value creation and monetise their networks.

“Rapid’s technology and talented R&D team, together with Nokia, will allow us to bring a robust API infrastructure platform to accelerate network API-related product development and drive adoption across its broad global developer community.”

