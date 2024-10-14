FiberLocator adds Vorboss to London fibre network database

As a result, the move allows international professionals to explore available fibre networks in London using the FiberLocator online platform.

Vorboss senior account director, Lauren Knight, said: “It’s great for businesses expanding into London that FiberLocator has added Vorboss to its database.

“We’re here to meet the increased demand for bandwidth in the capital, and FiberLocator will help organisations around the world find the connection they need here.”

Subscribe today for free

The inclusion of Vorboss data follows closely after FiberLocator's official launch into the UK and European fibre market.

FiberLocator vice president Mike Iapalucci, continued: “With its dedicated fibre network serving London, Vorboss is a must-have carrier for FiberLocator as we expand our European coverage. Beyond the obvious business synergies, it is gratifying to work with a partner who shares our values.

“Vorboss’s commitment to recruiting women into the industry aligns well with our value statement, which starts with ‘I’ for Inclusion and Innovation. We are proud to offer Vorboss connectivity data to FiberLocator subscribers.”

FiberLocator will be attending Capacity Europe in London from 15 to 17 October 2024.