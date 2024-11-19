China Mobile explores $835m acquisition of Hong Kong’s HKBN
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2024

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

China Mobile explores $835m acquisition of Hong Kong’s HKBN

Jasdip Sensi
November 19, 2024 09:40 AM
china mobile.jpg

China Mobile is reportedly considering a potential acquisition of Hong Kong broadband provider HKBN, in a bid to expand its presence in the city.

According to Bloomberg, China Mobile has been in discussions with HKBN’s major shareholders, and buyout firms MBK Partners and TPG Inc.

Sources have revealed that the telecoms giant has expressed willingness to offer at least HK$5 per share for their stakes, valuing the broadband provider at over HK$6.5 billion ($835 million).

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox

China Mobile is now negotiating with MBK and TPG over the price. The shareholders may seek a higher valuation, and there is no guarantee that an agreement will be finalised, the sources noted.


HKBN shares have risen 24% this year, bringing the company’s market capitalisation to about HK$5.7 billion.



Other potential buyers, including private equity firms, remain interested in HKBN, and a competing bidder could still emerge, the sources added.



This comes as HKBN shares were suspended from trading on Tuesday morning in Hong Kong pending an announcement under the city’s takeover regulations.


RELATED STORIES

China Mobile appoints chairman

FCC rejects China Mobile’s US application

Topics

Today Top Story
JS
Jasdip Sensi
Digital Editorial Lead
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe