Trump nominee pressed to block BEAD funding 'giveaway' to Musk's Starlink

Roth told the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation she would work with both sides of the aisle to ensure BEAD ’s success, promising funds would be administered “to the best of the American people, not to any individual company”.

During the hearing, Senator Ed Markey urged Roth to oppose any “giveaway” to Musk, highlighting fibre ’s cost-saving potential — approximately $15,600 per household over 30 years compared to satellite.

Markey described the fibre versus satellite debate as “central” to the effective delivery of BEAD funds, urging Roth to reject a costly approach that would “drain the funding that could have been used more efficiently”.

Committee Chair Senator Ted Cruz countered aggressively, accusing the Biden administration of suffering from “Elon derangement syndrome” and engaging in “petulant and partisan politics” by side-lining Musk and Starlink , despite their potential to connect rural households.

Markey responded by advocating for the most cost-effective solution, suggesting that Musk himself would prefer efficiency, referencing Musk’s cost-cutting 'department', or DOGE .

He stated: “If it’s clear that it’s fibre and not Starlink, then that should be the approach… we’ll save more money for the consumer.”

If confirmed, Roth would advise the President and Commerce Secretary on telecommunications and information policy while leading the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). Her responsibilities would include overseeing federal spectrum allocation and regulation.

Roth committed to distributing BEAD funds “efficiently, expeditiously, and consistent with the law as written by Congress”.

Senator Tammy Baldwin questioned Roth about potential delays from a recently launched review by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, raising concerns it might slow broadband deployment.

Roth assured the committee her primary goal would be rapid deployment to unserved Americans.

“I would hope any review of the programme would be done quickly,” Roth said, emphasising the importance of accelerating actual broadband deployment, not just paperwork.”

Baldwin pressed Roth further, asking how she would avoid favouritism toward Musk’s Starlink, particularly if pressured by senior officials. Roth reiterated her pledge to administer BEAD funds neutrally, reflecting Congressional intent.

“Congress wrote the BEAD programme legislation in a technology-neutral manner,” Roth said. “We wouldn’t want only one technology, like fibre, to be the sole solution, nor would we favour another exclusively.”

Musk recently convinced the Trump administration to install a Starlink terminal at the White House , a move designed to “improve Wifi connectivity” — even though the site already has some of the fastest and most secure internet in the world.

