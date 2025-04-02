T-Mobile completes Lumos acquisition to power $950m US fibre expansion
T-Mobile completes Lumos acquisition to power $950m US fibre expansion

Ben Wodecki
April 02, 2025 08:59 AM
T-Mobile's logo on a storefront in Los Angeles, California

T-Mobile has completed its acquisition of fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) provider Lumos, forming a joint venture set to bring full-fibre broadband to homes across the US.

The deal, announced last April, sees T-Mobile inject $950 million into the joint venture, with a further $500 million planned between 2027 and 2028 to support further expansion.

“T-Mobile is already the fastest-growing broadband provider in America, and expanding into fibre helps us take the next big step in delivering what customers truly want – faster, more reliable internet that simply works,” said Mike Katz, president of marketing, strategy and products at T-Mobile.

Prior to the purchase, Lumos operated a 7,500-mile fibre network that provided high-speed connectivity, including home Wi-Fi, voice and streaming services to 475,000 homes across the Mid-Atlantic region.

Lumos will now pivot to becoming a wholesale fibre provider, with T-Mobile as its anchor tenant. The telco giant, meanwhile, will take ownership of the customer experience side of the business.

Brian Stading, CEO of Lumos, said: “Partnering with EQT and T-Mobile, we’re ready to scale faster, deliver cutting-edge fibre technology to more people, and change even more lives.”

“This joint venture represents a powerful combination of EQT’s digital infrastructure expertise, Lumos’s proven fibre deployment capabilities, and T-Mobile’s customer-first approach and national reach,” said Nirav Shah, a partner within EQT’s infrastructure advisory team.

“Together, we are well-positioned to accelerate access to high-quality fibre broadband to millions of underserved Americans and look forward to executing on our plans to deliver the critical connectivity that empowers communities across the country.”

Senior Reporter Capacity Media
