Iraq’s digital future: FastIraq CEO on why the country is rising as a key connectivity hub

At the centre of this shift, Iraq is emerging as a strategic alternative to traditional subsea cable routes. Timothy Moore, CEO of FastIraq, speaks to Capacity Media about the country's pivotal role in regional and global connectivity.

The geography advantage

“Iraq offers a lot of advantages,” Moore begins. “It sits between Syria and Iran with direct terrestrial routes between the GCC and Turkey. That makes it a natural bridge between the Middle East and Europe.”

While most global networks rely heavily on congested subsea cables—particularly those funnelling through the Suez Canal—Iraq offers something different: land-based diversity.

According to Moore: “Today, you can land in Oman from Asia Pacific then connect via Iraq to Frankfurt or London without using any subsea cable infrastructure. There aren’t other routes like that.”

With geopolitical instability in parts of the Red Sea and growing scrutiny of chokepoints like the Suez Canal, organisations are actively seeking alternative paths. “Iraq helps organisations access low latency routes that avoid the Suez Canal,” he explains. “In times like these, it’s all about adding layers of resiliency.”

A strategic fit for hyperscalers

Beyond geography, Moore believes the country is well-positioned to support the evolving needs of hyperscalers and carriers.

“Everyone needs to manage risk. They need to be able to reroute around issues and optimise connectivity to deliver low-latency options. This is where Iraq fits in,” he says.

“Iraq’s digital corridor reduces the dependency on congested subsea cable pathways and improves performance for latency-sensitive workloads,” he adds. “This is particularly important for AI, cloud computing, and real-time applications.”

And for those managing vast distributed data networks, Moore says the benefits are immediate: “If your objective is to maximise uptime and reduce latency, then Iraq is a logical component of your networking strategy and will only grow in importance as AI goes global.”

Powering the AI era

As AI reshapes industries, its networking needs are defining the next generation of infrastructure. According to Moore, Iraq is uniquely placed to support this.

“AI applications, specifically those involving real-time data processing, machine learning and cloud-based services, rely on ultra-low latency connections to perform,” he explains.

He continues: “Iraq’s geographical location between Europe and the Middle East allows data to move seamlessly between key regions.”

The country’s terrestrial networks ensure that AI-powered applications avoid delays associated with congested subsea routes, giving enterprises and hyperscalers the performance edge they need.

FastIraq also sees growth in edge computing, as latency-sensitive AI services shift processing closer to end users.

“With infrastructure investments increasing, Iraq is well-positioned to support this,” Moore says. “AI-powered applications in finance, healthcare and autonomous systems will benefit from new levels of connectivity.”

When asked what sets FastIraq apart, Moore is quick to highlight the team’s depth of local expertise. “We’re not just another connectivity provider trying to land and expand in Iraq.

We have decades of on-the-ground experience in both network infrastructure and the complex regulatory environment.”

This, he says, is what gives FastIraq the edge. “We provide entirely terrestrial routes that connect the Middle East’s digital hubs directly to Europe’s economic centres. This means lower latency, greater resiliency and reduced reliance on congested subsea cables. It’s a game-changer.”

The company also prides itself on working closely with customers to build tailored solutions. “We listen, understand their long-term networking strategies and help them scale.

Whether it’s providing diverse routing options or ensuring compliance with local regulations, we make it simple for companies to leverage Iraq’s growing digital ecosystem.”

Advice to new entrants

For those looking to establish a presence in Iraq, Moore has one key piece of advice: partner locally. “Iraq has a complex regulatory environment and without on-the-ground experience, it can be challenging to navigate,” he warns.

“A trusted partner with established infrastructure and strong government relationships will make entering the region much more seamless.”

He believes the demand for low-latency connectivity is only going to grow. “The players that recognise this early will have a huge advantage,” he says.

A decade of digital growth

Looking ahead, Moore sees Iraq’s position only strengthening. “Over the next decade, we’ll see Iraq become a global transit hub for connectivity,” he predicts. “The rise of AI will continue, and so will the demand for diverse, low-latency routes.”

With further investment expected in data centres, fibre networks, and cross-border infrastructure, Moore believes Iraq’s role in global networking strategies will be undeniable.

“Iraq will no longer be seen as just an alternative,” he says. “It will be the preferred and viable route for many global networks. The organisations that move early will be best positioned to monetise this shift and gain rapid access to Iraq’s digital future.”

