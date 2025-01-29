The Looming Power Crunch
Partner Content: Schneider Electric
January 29, 2025 09:31 AM
As global IT demand reaches unprecedented levels, dire predictions suggest that electric grids may fail to keep pace and hamper data center industry growth.

We believe this is overhyped. While it is true that a “perfect storm” of factors has combined to strain the grid and limit capacity in some regions, there are viable options for data centers to continue building as utility companies take steps to mitigate these challenges.

In this eBook, we summarize those options and steps, provide helpful guidance, and discuss some considerations for alternative prime and backup power sources. Combined, we aim to help data center owners secure permits, build new data centers with sufficient and reliable power, and operate them more sustainably.

Partner Content: Schneider Electric
