Telecoms at the crossroads of global and regional change

What advances does Telekom Srbija Group expect to see in telecoms globally and in its region?

We believe the global digital industrial revolution will increasingly rely on ultra-fast digital networks and AI. We’re therefore investing in these areas to transform for the digital age, with 5G set to bring faster connectivity and improved access to premium content while AI accelerates automation and streamlines operations.

We expect that the potential of 5G will be on full show by the Expo 2027 event in Serbian capital Belgrade, offering an ideal opportunity for our business community to demonstrate the country’s world-class application of advanced technology. By then, we believe 5G networks and AI will be pivotal to Telekom Srbija Group’s success both regionally and around the world.

What are the key current opportunities and challenges in the global wholesale market?

Telcos need to transform and be more user-focused, adopting strategies similar to popular digital platforms. Today’s possibilities have opened an opportunity for them to offer services far beyond their local regions, so we’re investing in a borderless infrastructure that combines the strategies of classic telco operators with digital platforms.

We see opportunities in content acquisition and investment, with Telekom Srbija pursuing a strategy based on creating and syndicating world-class TV content through partnerships with players like Amazon, Disney+ and HBO. We’ve also built partnerships with other highly respected global businesses in telecoms, technology, content and finance, including Bank of America, Bloomberg, Cisco, Ericsson, IBM, Microsoft, Nokia, the English Premier League and Vodafone.

We believe disruptive digital start-up companies offer much potential too, so are nurturing such businesses via our TS Ventures Fund [TSVF]. All these pursuits have the potential to increase our number of subscribers, income and profit.

How is Telekom Srbija Group preparing for 5G in the Western Balkans?

An exciting development is Serbia’s preparation for the forthcoming 5G spectrum auction, which is expected in 2025. If our bid is successful, we will implement a network harnessing the technology in Serbia and expect it to cover almost all of the country by the end of 2027. This will add to the 5G networks we’ve already been rolling out in other markets, such as Montenegro and Germany via MVNOs. The same will take place in Bosnia-Herzegovina, where Telekom Srbija is present as a full-service telco operator.

Telekom Srbija Group is working hard to prepare for this eventuality, with a network development plan and a number of 5G base stations from Ericsson and Nokia that are awaiting deployment. Our collaboration with Vodafone as a strategic partner will also help us to maximise the potential of 5G in our home market.

What will 5G deliver for Serbia’s society and economy?

Telekom Srbija Group is focusing its efforts on helping build ‘Serbia 2.0’ by accelerating the digital transformation. Ultra-fast 5G connectivity promises to further enhance our digital network, increasing the efficiency of our operations, optimising costs and improving the customer experience.

We estimate that by the end of 2027, some 60% of Serbia’s residents will be able to gain access to the new 5G network, while the benefits of the 4G network will have been extended to nearly everyone in the country in both urban and rural areas.

Apart from boosting internet speeds and content, 5G will help globalise the country, conserve energy resources and reduce carbon footprints. For example, through 5G technology, we can deliver high-speed digital connectivity to remote areas, while encouraging employees to connect virtually with distant colleagues, reducing carbon-emitting journeys.

What opportunities does Telekom Srbija see in AI?

The development of AI will significantly change all branches of industry, increasing the speed of operations. In our view, operators that don’t apply the technology to help optimise their services and networks will simply not be able to survive in the market.

As one example of where AI has big potential, we’re accelerating its integration into our contact centres to reduce waiting times for customer support, while streamlining information retrieval.

We will also use AI to optimise our MTS mobile networks globally with the support of strategic partner Vodafone and invest in AI-based projects with global potential through TSVF – notable examples of which include Reputeo, Mindsmiths, Fuller Vision and ZenHire.

How is Telekom Srbija Group currently positioned in the industry and what are its expansion plans?

We’re one of the largest telecoms operators in Southeast Europe, with more than 11.5 million subscribers, 12,000 employees and €2 billion in annual revenues across fixed-line, mobile, internet and multimedia services.

In expanding, we will focus on three strategic pillars – infrastructure development via 5G rollouts, investment in digital services and investment in premium digital content.

We’re also broadening our international footprint. Aside from Serbia, we already operate in Bosnia-Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Slovenia, as well as Austria, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland. We recently launched new TV packages in Turkey and are preparing for a forthcoming launch in the US, which is expected in 2025.

Our forward-looking strategy has paved the way for delivering the highest-quality connectivity and content. We’ve now set our sights on strengthening globally, forging world-class partnerships while nurturing innovation and the full potential of AI.