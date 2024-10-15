A1 International Business enhances its international voice operations with Linxa Connect

Linxa, a provider of telecom software solutions, announces that A1 International Business, a division of A1 Telekom Austria Group responsible for international voice, messaging, and roaming, has successfully gone live with Linxa Connect to support its international voice operations.

This strategic partnership marks a major milestone, with Linxa Connect replacing multiple legacy routing, rating, billing, pricing, and reporting systems to improve automation delivery and operational efficiency.

Linxa implemented its hybrid deployment model, hosting Linxa Connect in Germany while deploying routing servers on-site at A1’s premises. This setup will allow A1 to reduce operational complexity and costs by replacing several legacy systems.

With its greater ability and flexibility, the Linxa platform will enable A1 International Business to adapt more quickly to evolving market demands and better serve its customers. “We’re thrilled to support A1 International Business, a significant European and global player in the wholesale industry,” said Kunal Dave, vice president, global sales at Linxa.

“By transitioning A1 to our advanced Linxa voice platform, we’ve accelerated transformation of their international voice operations, streamlining processes, improving operational efficiency, and realizing significant cost savings. The platform offers further opportunities for growth by integrating other Linxa products, enabling A1 to explore even more creative solutions in the voice and number-intelligence space.”

Denis Filazafovitch, director of International Business at A1, stated: "Migrating to Linxa’s voice platform marks a significant step in the ongoing transformation of A1's international voice business. With Linxa Connect, we’ve gained greater operational efficiency and the agility to navigate the increasing complexity of the international voice market. This shift provides us with enhanced control and confidence in our core operations, while also opening new opportunities for growth through advanced business intelligence and security features."