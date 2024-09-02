Telin and Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH) ink deal on Cable Express System 2

Telin and Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the Cable Express System 2 (ICE System 2) last week.

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox

The ICE System 2 is designed to address the increasing need for robust connectivity at various Landing Points across Indonesia, including major cities such as Jakarta, Surabaya, Balikpapan, Makassar, and Manado. The system will also extend its reach to Singapore.

Through this partnership, there will also be an expansion of infrastructure, connecting the Points of Presence (PoP) of both Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison and Telin with the ICE System 2.

CEO of Telin, Budi Satria D. Purba, commented on the deal, "Our collaboration with IOH on the ICE System 2 is set to create a robust telecommunications network that will support Indonesia’s digital economy. We are excited to bring this project to fruition, ensuring reliable connectivity for businesses and consumers alike."

Earlier this year at ITW, Telin signed an MoU with BW Digital to jointly develop and construct the Hawaiki Nui 1 submarine cable system.

The Hawaiki Nui 1 cable, designed with a capacity of over 240 Tbps, will connect Australia, Indonesia, and Singapore, with optional branches extending to the Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea, and Timor Leste. Spanning an estimated 10,000 km, the cable will establish a new, efficient route northeast of Australia via the Torres Strait, enhancing connectivity, diversity, and security between Australasia and Southeast Asia.

Hawaiki Nui 1 will provide the first direct cable links between Sydney and Darwin, and from Darwin to Singapore, with connections to Jakarta and Batam. This project builds on the existing Hawaiki cable system, operational since 2018, which links Sydney, Auckland, and the U.S. West Coast. Read more here.