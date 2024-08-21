India to boost digital connectivity with three major undersea cables

India is on the brink of a significant leap in digital connectivity with the upcoming launch of three major undersea cable projects.

The three major subsea cable projects are expected to be completed in early 2025, significantly boosting India's connectivity.

The India-Asia-Express (IAX), 2Africa Pearls and India-Europe-Express (IEX) cable projects are planned to become fully operational between October 2024 and March 2025 next year.

The 2Africa Pearls cable system is one of the longest subsea cable systems in the world, spanning over 40,000 kilometres. With a capacity of 180 terabits per second (tbps), it will link up 33 countries, with a key landing station in Mumbai managed by Bharti Airtel. Bharti Airtel and Meta have heavily invested in the development.

The IAX project will connect Mumbai with key locations across Asia, including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Sri Lanka. The project will span over 15,000 kilometres and boast a capacity of more than 200 terabits per second (tbps).

Meanwhile the IEX cable system will cover 9,775 kilometres, linking Mumbai to the Persian Gulf and extending further into Europe.