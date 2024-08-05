CtrlS Datacenters to invest $47m in new Patna facility
CtrlS Datacenters to invest $47m in new Patna facility

Jasdip Sensi
August 05, 2024 01:25 PM
Data Centre

CtrlS Datacenters has unveiled plans to invest about Rs 400 crore (US$47 million) into the new data centre in Patna.

The move comes as Asia’s largest Rated-4 datacenter operator acquired the plot of land in Patna.

The new space,which will feature a 10MW IT load capacity and accommodate around 1,000 racks, is situated just 300 meters (about 984.25 ft) from the company's existing Patna DC1 facility.

According to the company, the acquisition is set to strengthen its presence in Patna, “a major digital hub in eastern India and the economic powerhouse of Bihar”, as it focuses on supporting the digital transformation efforts of enterprises and hyperscalers.

CtrlS Datacenters, founder and CEO, Sridhar Pinnapureddy said: "We are committed to developing a robust IT ecosystem in Bihar through our future-ready datacenters, serving hyperscale's, enterprises, and startups.

"We extend our gratitude to the State government for providing a conducive policy environment, an industry-friendly business climate, and attractive incentives for our upcoming project.

"Together with our ecosystem partners, we will not only bring significant investments to the State but also generate employment opportunities in the region."

He added: “In response to the market's demonstrated potential, CtrlS Datacenters is establishing this greenfield datacenter in Patna, for which we have now secured the land."

So far, CtrlS Datacenters has developed Edge datacenters in Lucknow and Patna.

These Edge facilities are part of the company's broad network of 13 data centres located in Mumbai, Noida, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

