BDx Data Centers launches first phase of 500MW AI campus in Indonesia

“BDx Indonesia is committed to enabling Indonesia to become an AI-first nation. We are the only data centre provider in the country offering up to 700MW of development potential spread across Indonesia,” said Mayank Srivastava, CEO of BDx Data Centers.

“This sustainable and interconnected mesh of digital infrastructure is engineered to support training workloads at central sites, and inference workloads across multiple locations nationwide. We are proud of our partnership with Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison and Lintasarta in embodying the spirit of Gotong Royong to create a sovereign AI cloud for Indonesia.”

The CGK4 campus is Indonesia’s first renewable-powered AI data centre park, scalable to up to 500MW.

The renewable-powered CGK4 facility offers a high power density of up to 120kW per rack, innovative liquid cooling technology and high-speed connectivity, BDx said in a release.

Agus Hartono Wijaya, CEO of BDx Indonesia said: “With Phase-1 deployed within a record time of 75 days, BDx Indonesia and its JV partners are fostering an ecosystem that nurtures innovation to drive Indonesia's digital transformation.

“Through our partnership with Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison and Lintasarta, we are not only delivering state-of-the-art AI infrastructure but also establishing cloud infrastructure to support data sovereignty in Indonesia.”

“We are thrilled to be a part of Indonesia’s journey to become a digital powerhouse and to empower Indonesian talent.”