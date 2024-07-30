Wildanet forms new Nokia partnership

The new deal brings Wildanet’s experience locally in transforming connectivity for rural and hard-to-reach areas in the Southwest, with Nokia’s international expertise and resources in major network deployment.

Phil Siveter, Nokia CEO, UK and Ireland said: “This partnership underscores our commitment to leveraging our global expertise, rich history of technological innovation and state-of-the-art Full Fibre networks, to enhance connectivity in rural and hard-to-reach areas of the UK.

“By combining our proven methodologies and extensive experience in network deployment with Wildanet's local insights, we are set to transform the digital landscape in the Southwest, making a significant impact on the lives of thousands of British residents and businesses.”

Under the agreement, Wildanet will commission Nokia to project manage the delivery of the next phase of its Full Fibre network, from initial planning and design, right through to build, commission, testing and hand-over.

The move will streamline the whole process, with Nokia’s technology and project management experience providing a turnkey solution for Wildanet.

Xantaro, a solution provider for high-performance networks and security solutions has been selected by Wildanet to source, build and install street cabinets for the Full Fibre network.

Xantaro will also provide professional services to Wildanet to ensure a professionally figured network with minimal disruption.

Justin Clark, chief strategy and technology officer at Wildanet said: “We have always looked to be innovative and ambitious in our mission to deliver digital inclusion in the Southwest.”

“This agreement with Nokia, supported by Xantaro, represents a major step forward for Wildanet and Cornwall in attracting a global partner to work with us to deploy a world-class broadband network for the county.

“It is a significant strategic alliance for Wildanet, building on our achievements to date and allowing us to accelerate the roll-out of our network and the benefits this will bring for thousands of homes and businesses in the region.”