Telegraph42 unveils alternative route for Hong Kong to Frankfurt data

The new ‘Southern Route’, the first part of the larger Digital Silk Way project is based on high-speed data transfer infrastructure, replacing reliance on existing subsea cables, resulting in fast and secure data transfer between Hong Kong and Europe.

The route offers an extra layer of resilience and protection from physical damage, whether environmental or man-made, the Frankfurt-based company said.

The Southern Route lays the foundations of the Digital Silk Road project which Telegraph42 is leading, to create and establish a new connectivity route between Asia and Europe.

Waldemar Sterz, CEO of Telegraph42 said: “The Southern Route offers an extra layer of resilience for all global organisations which rely on the global internet to do business and our company is the only one in the world that has managed to establish an alternative transit route from Frankfurt to Hong Kong.”

“The launch of the commercial operation of this route is one of the elements of our strategy for connecting the Asian markets to the global internet.

“Over the next two years, we will be investing in this route to deliver speeds of several Tbps with a longer-term aim of achieving up to dozens of Tbps.”

The Southern Route is the precut of highly complex negotiations, Telegraph42 says. These negotiations have taken place over the last 2.5 years with a consortium of partners in the countries through which the route passes.