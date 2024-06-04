nLighten expands European footprint

nLighten, a leading digital infrastructure platform is at Datacloud for the first time. This follows the company’s recent acquisition of seven edge data centres from EXA Infrastructure, reinforcing its position as a frontrunner in the European data centre market. It also signals a new era of unparalleled digital connectivity and innovation for businesses across the continent.

During Datacloud nLighten’s Co-Founder and CEO, Harro Beusker will be joining a panel session on Wednesday 5 June from 4 to 4.40 pm (CET) to discuss “Post FLAP-D Era? Are Secondary Markets taking over?”

The recent acquisition expands nLighten’s European presence to Belgium, Switzerland and Spain. It also adds sites in existing nLighten markets including Germany, France, the UK and the Netherlands. With this, nLighten now has a total of 34 edge data centres in Europe, including the key business hubs of Amsterdam, London, Paris, Madrid, Geneva, Zurich, and Ghent.

With the strategic distribution of its edge data centres, nLighten is working towards a pan-European presence in all economic hubs, providing customers and partners access to low latency and proximity to end users across Europe. This latest acquisition once again brings nLighten one step closer to its goal: to build and operate the leading pan-European edge data centre platform.

nLighten will continue to offer unmatched support for businesses seeking seamless scalability, low-latency data processing, and uninterrupted edge data centre operations in today's fast-paced digital landscape.

At the heart of nLighten's mission is a relentless commitment to customer success and a diverse portfolio of services, tailored to meet evolving business needs. From colocation to connectivity and 24/7 service desk/NOC, nLighten provides the tools for success in the digital era.

As nLighten expands, the company will continue to focus on delivering high-quality services that meet the evolving needs of the customers. At the same time, nLighten is dedicated to setting new standards in environmental responsibility and operational excellence. To achieve this goal, nLighten has developed innovations in the area of sector coupling. The comprehensive approach to sector coupling transcends traditional notions of carbon reduction and aims to revolutionize the way the company consumes, manages, and contributes to the energy ecosystem across its data centre portfolio and the community. Sector Coupling, as done by nLighten assists the energy transition. Join nLighten on the journey to redefine possibilities in Europe's digital landscape. Discover more at nLighten's website: https://www.nlighten.eu