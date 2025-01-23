Panel: Drivers and detractors in digital infrastructure
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Panel: Drivers and detractors in digital infrastructure

Capacity Team
January 23, 2025 07:00 AM
investment-2 1.jpg

At ITW Asia 2024, the Investment Keynote Panel: Drivers and Detractors in Digital Infrastructure explored the opportunities and challenges associated with investing in digital infrastructure across the Asia-Pacific region.

Moderated by Damien Dujacquier, senior partner and head of TMT Southeast Asia at Roland Berger, the panel featured insights from leading financial and infrastructure experts: Andy Sutrisno of SMBC, Waleed Saraf of IFC, Kok-Chye Ong of Gaw Capital, and Matthew Goh of KKR.

The session covered a wide array of topics, including the growing demand for digital infrastructure, financing challenges, the evolving landscape of fibre and data centre investments, and the interplay between policy and sustainability.

Register and read the full report here: Insider Access: Panel Reports | Capacity Media

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox

Topics

NewsITW AsiaInfrastructure and NetworksAsia PacificInvestment & Finance
capacity-logo.jpeg
Capacity Team
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe