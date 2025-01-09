Nokia and Openreach team to boost UK fibre rollout with intent-based networking

Built on Openreach's One Network Platform (that Nokia is building), the network promises to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and address the growing demand for high-speed broadband.

The Nokia platform simplifies operations by automating fibre services across technologies like GPON and XGS PON, cutting operations support system (OSS) complexity by 85%.

Modular data centre architecture will enable Openreach to reduce power and space usage at exchange sites by over 50%, ensuring efficient and scalable connectivity tailored to urban, suburban, and rural needs.

Openreach director of network technology, Trevor Linney said: “This is the next step in our plans to build a future-proof, multi-service, one network platform… Ultimately, this is about making our network easier to manage, more efficient and reliable.”

The network will also enhance visibility and fault detection through automation, supporting Openreach’s extensive wholesale broadband network, which serves around 300 communication providers across the UK.

Nokia’s GM of broadband networks, Geert Heyninck added: “Meeting growing broadband demands requires scalability and flexibility, which is where the intent-based design of our solution really shines.”

