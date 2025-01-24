e& Egypt extends Ericsson partnership for 5 years

As a result, the partnership aims to strengthen operational efficiency, AI integration and customer-centricity, the telecoms giant revealed.

As part of the renewed agreement, Ericsson will continue to oversee e&’s network operation and customer support in Egypt, and aim to leverage its digital capabilities.

e& Egypt, chief technology and information officer, Amr Fathy, said: “In our pursuit to evolve the network and achieve our vision to be Egypt’s Top Digital Telco Brand, we will rely on Ericsson as a long-standing trusted partner through our Managed Network Services agreement extension.

“This partnership highlights a shared vision to leverage AI-driven network technologies for next-generation advancements in telecommunications. We seek to build on Ericsson’s experience to integrate AI in the network operations, enhance service quality and user experience for our subscribers while paving the way for future growth.”

Ekow Nelson, VP and head of global customer unit for e& at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, added: “We are honoured with this renewal which reinforces our commitment to exceptional service quality.

“Our extended partnership aligns with e& Egypt’s efforts to provide an elevated user experience for its customers as it transforms into a technology company powering the connected digital future.”

