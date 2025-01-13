CoreWeave’s £1bn UK investment expands with new data centre

The two locations will also house some of Europe’s largest deployments of Nvidia AI platforms, in a bid to boost the UK’s high-performance computing capabilities.

The first data centre, tapping NVIDIA H200 GPUs, became operational in Crawley in October 2024, in partnership with CoreWeave partner Digital Realty.

Meanwhile, the second site, located in London Docklands, was launched in December 2024, with partner Global Switch. Both data centre campuses are fully powered by renewable energy, aligning with CoreWeave’s sustainability commitment.

As a result, the move marks CoreWeave's first operations in the UK, part of the company's £1 billion investment in the country made in the last year.

Additionally, CoreWeave declared London as its European Headquarters last year and unveiled plans for a further £750 million investment in the UK at the International Investment Summit in October.

CoreWeave, chief business officer, Mike Mattacola, said: "Our first operational data centres in the United Kingdom are a significant milestone for the company, which builds on the investment we announced last year.

“The UK is an important market for CoreWeave, with our European headquarters here and further operational plans for the country. We are pleased to be partnering with Digital Realty and Global Switch to deliver the next generation of AI infrastructure in the UK."

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, added: "This investment is a huge vote of confidence in the UK's digital technology sector and is exactly the kind we want to see as we grow the economy and use AI to drive efficiency.

“We are delivering our Plan for Change with investment and reform to deliver higher living standards across every part of the country."

By the end of 2024, CoreWeave had opened 28 data centre’s worldwide, with plans for 10 more data centre this year.

