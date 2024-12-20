A year in review: Major industry exits of 2024

Pat Gelsinger, Intel

Recently, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger announced he is retiring from the company and stepped down from the board of directors.

The 63-year-old had been appointed CEO in February 2021, after having spent much of his career at Intel, along with time at EMC and VMware.

Commenting on his exit, Gelsinger said: “Leading Intel has been the honour of my lifetime — this group of people is among the best and the brightest in the business, and I’m honoured to call each and every one a colleague.

“Today is, of course, bittersweet as this company has been my life for the bulk of my working career. I can look back with pride at all that we have accomplished together.”

Marc Allera, BT Business

CEO, Marc Allera announced he is stepping down from BT’s consumer division.

As a result, Allera will step down as CEO of the telecoms giant from March 31 2025, after nine years, being replaced by Claire Gillies.

Commenting on his departure, Allera said: “I’m proud to have led an incredible team through enormous change in the market, and the evolution of the company for the past nine years.

“In that time, we have transformed every aspect of our operations to deliver great service to our 25m customers across the UK, with everything they need for our fast-moving world of technology. We’ve created a fantastic platform for growth, and I wish Claire the very best for the future. While I’m looking forward to the next chapter.”

Marc Halbfinger, PCCW Global and Console Connect

Industry veteran Marc Halbfinger announced he is to depart PCCW Global and Console Connect after more than 20 years of service.

During his tenure, Halbfinger oversaw significant growth and innovation in global connectivity, solidifying the company’s position as a leader in the sector.

In a LinkedIn statement, he said: “Following a very meaningful journey, it is time to bid farewell to Console Connect and PCCW Global.

“I have been privileged to work with extremely dedicated, talented, and passionate people from around the world who have all joined together, with care and mutual respect, to facilitate global connectivity, automation, and interoperability.

“While cherishing every moment of success and challenge, I wish the company continued success as it embarks on the next stage of exciting evolution.”

Jessica Rosenworcel, FCC

In November this year, Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel announced her departure.

Rosenworcel will depart the organisation on 20 January 2025, the same day Donald Trump will begin his second term as US President.

She has served as FCC Chair since 2021, coinciding with the start of Joe Biden's presidency. She originally joined the organisation in 2012 and was re-confirmed by the U.S. Senate for additional terms in 2017 and 2021.

In a statement, she said: “Serving at the Federal Communications Commission has been the honour of a lifetime, especially my tenure as Chair and as the first woman in history to be confirmed to lead this agency.”

Peter Herweck, Schneider Electric

CEO Peter Herweck exited Schneider Electric after just 18 months, being replaced by Olivier Blum.

The company's board removed Herweck from his leadership role citing “divergences in the execution of the company roadmap at a time of significant opportunities.”

Herweck assumed the CEO role at Schneider Electric in May 2023, marking his return to the company where he had previously served as EVP of Industrial Automation, with his tenure briefly interrupted by a period as CEO of the Schneider-owned industrial software firm Aveva.

MajBritt Arfert, Ericsson

Ericsson has announced that MajBritt Arfert, the company's chief people officer (CPO) and long-standing executive team member, will step down from her role at the end of May 2025.

Arfert has been with the telecoms giant for over 38 years contributing significantly to the company’s people strategy and culture evolution.

Commenting on her departure, she said: “It has been an incredible journey and a privilege to serve as Ericsson’s CPO and to work with such an extraordinary group of people. I am deeply proud of the work we have done in transforming the company.

“Ericsson is well positioned globally to continue building on its industry-leading position and to expand into enterprise. This is the right time for me to move on and explore new adventures in life. Meanwhile, I will continue in full capacity as CPO during this period. I will always follow Ericsson with passion and pride as it keeps transforming society and shaping the industry.”

Gopal Vittal, Bharti Airtel

Earlier this year, it was announced that Gopal Vittal, the long-serving CEO of Bharti Airtel, would step down in 2026 and be succeeded by Shashwat Sharma.

After serving as CEO and managing director for 12 years, Vittal will transition to executive vice chair at Bharti Airtel on 1 January 2026.

Vittal assumed the CEO role at Airtel in 2013, after joining Singtel.

Chris Sambar, AT&T

Chris Sambar, president and head of networks at AT&T, left after more than two decades with the company. A company memo confirmed that Sambar, who had led the company’s global network infrastructure, exited on 11 October.

Sambar joined AT&T in June 2002 and held several leadership positions, including vice president of corporate strategy and senior vice president of the FirstNet program.

AT&T said Sambar was “instrumental to advancing 5G, launching FirstNet and expanding fibre to millions of homes and businesses.”

“I’d like to thank [Sambar] for his impact and contributions to our business and industry throughout his career,” Jeff McElfresh, chief operating officer at AT&T wrote in the memo.