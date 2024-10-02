Sure set to acquire Airtel-Vodafone

As MNO consolidation creeps closer in the UK, a smaller one is about to precede it just off its shores – Channel Islands-active Sure has received approval from Guernsey authorities to acquire rival Airtel-Vodafone.

Sure reached an agreement with Bharti Global Limited in 2022 for Sure to acquire 100% of Airtel-Vodafone in the Channel Islands and received regulatory approval in Jersey earlier this year (each island has its own independent laws).

The States of Guernsey took longer to make a decision and has temporarily suspended local competition law to allow Sure’s acquisition of Airtel Vodafone to go ahead in Guernsey.

