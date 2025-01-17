KKR acquires stake in GBH to drive $5bn expansion

As a result, funds affiliated with KKR will acquire a stake in GDH, with the investment made through KKR’s Global Infrastructure strategy, pending customary regulatory approvals.

Upon completion, GDH and KKR have committed to pay over $5 billion in total investment to fast-track its international expansion.

Established in 2012, GDH operates as a carrier and vendor-neutral platform and boasts a portfolio of seven state-of-the-art data centre in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The company is also expanding its presence across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, with additional facilities planned in Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman, it revealed.

According to the companies, the transaction marks one of the largest international investments in a UAE-founded and managed business.

GBH founder and CEO, Tarek Al Ashram: “Today marks a milestone in our growth journey as we welcome KKR, a global leader in digital infrastructure investing, as a strategic partner in our business.

“The strategic partnership with KKR will enable us to leverage their deep expertise, positioning us to achieve our pan-regional ambitions and deliver on our mandate of being a partner and provider of choice.”

KKR EMEA, co-head, Tara Davies, added: "The Middle East is a fast-growing region for hyperscale deployment. With competitively priced and readily available sources of energy, an unmatched ability to serve as a gateway hub for Asia and Africa, and sustained government commitment to power the growth of the digital sector, we believe it is today one of the most attractive investment destinations for long-term capital.

“Our investment in GDH aligns with our conviction in digital infrastructure and enables us to leverage our global connectivity to drive value and accelerate the growth of a leading business in the region.”

