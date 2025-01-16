Ericsson and IBM partner to upgrade emergency services network

The telecoms giant will utilise its core network, business and operations support systems portfolio, alongside other professional services to deliver the network.

The Emergency Services Network (ESN) will serve over 300,000 emergency responders across Great Britain, offering them with advanced technology and faster access to data during emergencies and frontline operations.

The ESN, led by the Home Office, will introduce fast, safe and secure voice, video and data communication.

As a result, police, fire and ambulance services will gain the ability to share live data, imagery, location updates and vital public safety information while conducting time-sensitive response operations.

Similar technology has already proven successful in countries such as the USA, Canada and South Korea, the company revealed.

Ericsson UK & Ireland, CEO, Katherine Ainley, said: “We're thrilled to participate in this world-leading project that will transform public safety and national security across the UK.

“Leveraging our global expertise in telecommunications and mission-critical networks, we are proud to contribute to the creation of a next-generation Emergency Services Network that will redefine global standards for emergency response systems.

“This cutting-edge technology will enhance the efficiency and safety of our emergency responders, enabling them to work more effectively and ultimately, save lives."

IBM UK and Ireland, managing partner, Rahul Kalia, added: “We are proud to support the Emergency Services Network (ESN) in delivering a secure and resilient communications platform to empower frontline emergency services.

“Working with our ecosystem partners, we will deliver mission-critical services for first responders to enhance safety in our communities across Great Britain.

“We look forward to working with the government to deliver this in a timely and cost-effective manner."

The move also aligns with the UK government’s efforts to improve public safety, a key component of the Prime Minister’s Plan for Change.

