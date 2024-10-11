Unlock the World: how Vodafone Carrier Services is expanding horizons for its customers

Introducing a new vision and experience

At Vodafone Carrier Services, we’ve had an exciting time renewing our vision and strategy to better reflect our evolving role in the industry.

Our refreshed vision centres on a promise to our customers and partners based on the theme of Unlock the World, and I wanted to share with you what this will mean.

The new concept encapsulates how Vodafone Carrier Services, together with our updated portfolio, will Unlock the World by creating new opportunities for you to drive innovation, protect your customers and grow your business.

Reimagining our services

Today’s wholesale market is expanding and evolving, so we recognised the need to offer more inclusive services that were simplified and accessible for a wider market with a focus on embracing a customer-centric approach and providing solutions for a fuller spectrum of customers. These include carriers, digital and cloud service providers, communication service platforms, channel partners and infrastructure companies, as well as the growing number of enterprises who prefer to buy connectivity or our value-added services wholesale.

Along with diversifying, the market is growing at a fast pace. Digital transformation is unstoppable and services like Gen AI drive the demand for connectivity to record levels. These changes meant we needed to simplify our offers to be more relevant to today’s market and better articulate the value of choosing Vodafone Carrier Services.

Building expert partnerships

I believe Unlock the World summarises how we give businesses the tools to realise new opportunities based on the expansive reach of our connectivity and services portfolio. Because our scale and reach are global, we offer these opportunities on a truly worldwide basis. In fact, we’re one of the few genuinely global players in the carrier market, reaching 100+ countries via 1M+ km of terrestrial cables, 80+ subsea cable systems and over 275 Points of Presence. At the same time, our many years of experience and established teams of industry experts enable us to forge lasting and mutually rewarding partnerships with our customers, as is clear from our positive client feedback and high NPS scores.

Along with enabling businesses and their end customers to connect almost anywhere around the globe, I also believe we’re unlocking a world of opportunities with our innovative enhanced services portfolio, including:

Identity Hub services like Scam Signal. Our latest API addition helps financial institutions and other organisations safeguard their customers against fraud and theft.

Cloud Numbers that give businesses a safe and compliant means to reach customers in local markets around the world.

Messaging services that offer secure P2A and A2P access to over 300M Vodafone customers worldwide.

By working with us, businesses can access these secure and innovative services from a single global provider, either via our local Operating Companies or through our strategic partnerships in Asia and the Middle East.

How our customers will benefit

Our new strategy has helped us crystalise our thinking to develop propositions where our value is more obvious and accessible to our customers.

We’re proud to stand behind the promise that Vodafone Carrier Services is a wholesale business unlocking the world for our customers.

Igniting innovation

Just as important, Unlock the World reflects how the traditional wholesale and carrier market has evolved, and how we’re evolving too.

In the past, we may have been seen as more focused on the wholesale market. While this is as important as ever, our enhanced portfolio and positioning articulate how we support new entrants into the market as well as established players:

Empowering emerging sectors like satellite and tower companies so they can diversify and offer a wider connectivity and services portfolio.

Supporting carrier customers in meeting fast-growing demand for connectivity in areas like internet access, IP transit and IP access.

Enhancing our portfolio with value-added services and pioneering APIs so they’re easy for our customers to take advantage of.

The future for Vodafone Carrier Services looks brighter than ever. We’re offering services our customers really want and need, like 100GB+ connectivity across Europe, API access to innovative services and new offers like Identity Hub for fraud prevention and identity authentication which are being received really positively by the market. Our customers are happy and there’s a real buzz of enthusiasm internally within our team, too. Oscar Monteagudo, Head of Carrier Sales and Subsea Development, Vodafone Carrier Services

Connect with confidence

As the competitive landscape changes, I’m confident our evolved positioning and portfolio will affirm our leadership position – extending our appeal to new customers and adding value for existing ones.

I’m equally optimistic about the longer-term roadmap for Vodafone Carrier Services and the initiatives that lie ahead. We’re exploring opportunities to improve the East-to-West digital gateway by building subsea cabling systems that will create a new digital corridor from the Indian Ocean to Eastern Europe.

We’re looking at refreshing our network in Eastern Europe to meet the rising demand for connectivity via IP nodes. And we’re committed to closing the global digital divide, which could mean supplementing the landmark 2Africa subsea cabling project with better connectivity within the African continent itself.

Looking ahead

I’m confident the changes we’ve made so far will have a positive impact – not just for our customers, but for the wider world, too. Vodafone Carrier Services is bringing the world closer together by extending access to connectivity and beyond. But we’re doing it in ways that create social value, with opportunities to protect millions of people against the very real and harmful risks of financial fraud and identity theft.