ZTE, Orange complete rural network deployment in Liberia

The project encompassed 128 communication sites and was completed in three months, ZTE and Orange Liberia said in a release.

These sites employ low-power-consumption, wide-coverage wireless base station equipment supporting the 800MHz and 900MHz bands.

The network offers 2G voice services for users in remote areas and supports 4G services.

Jean Marius YAO, CEO of Orange Liberia stated: "This project demonstrates our commitment to providing better communication services to the people of Liberia. We will continue to work with partners like ZTE to advance Liberia's telecommunications sector."

"The newly built communication sites will provide strong support for the economic and social development of Liberia's rural areas. Orange Liberia remains dedicated to offering convenient and high-quality communication services to its customers.”

Each site integrates solar energy and smart lithium batteries, enhanced with PowerPilot AI energy-saving software to achieve energy-efficient network construction.

Transmission challenges are also flexibly addressed through the adaptable use of microwave, satellite and 4G relay technology.

The new infrastructure is a significant improvement in communications services for Liberia’s rural regions, providing network access to previously underserved areas.

Over 580,000 subscribers in rural areas are set to benefit from enhanced digital, financial and energy inclusion, the companies said.

Zhang Guanzhen, CEO, of ZTE Orange MEA Account added: "This project marks the first implementation of our rural network solution with the Orange Group, representing a significant breakthrough in our collaboration.”

"Despite facing challenging conditions, including underdeveloped infrastructure and harsh climates, the delivery teams from both companies overcame numerous unforeseen obstacles to ensure the project's successful completion.

“This accomplishment stands as a key strategic milestone in the ongoing cooperation between Orange Group and ZTE Corporation."

