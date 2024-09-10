Wiit partners with Cubbit to bring geo-distributed cloud services to Europe

Cloud and cybersecurity service provider Wiit has partnered with Cubbit to improve security for its European solutions.

The pair announced a “Business Alliance Partnership” to see Wiit leverage Cubbit’s DS3 Composer software to help customers build and customize their cloud storage infrastructure.

Wiit will deploy Cubbit’s solutions across its Secure Cloud Regions in Germany, Switzerland, and Italy.

Subscribe today for free

“We are very excited to start this collaboration with Cubbit, with whom we feel a particular complementarity in terms of skills and values, said Alessandro Cozzi, CEO of Wiit. “Together, these two industry-leading companies enable a highly innovative service with unparalleled security and resilience able to geo-distribute data storage according to customer needs.”

“Jointly, we are bringing cloud best-in-class solutions to the market, combining efficiency, innovation and data management intelligence.”

Wiit’s European customers will now have access to a software tool that allows users to create and manage geo-distributed cloud storage environments.

Cubbit’s DS3 Composer enables users to collate and organize resources from disparate environments to create a unified cloud storage network that’s customizable and secure.

Wiit said customers leveraging Cubbit’s software will have access to fully customisable and geo-fenced S3 cloud storage “in minutes.”

“Working together presents a considerable opportunity for growth and innovation for both companies,” said Alessandro Cillario, co-CEO and co-founder of Cubbit. “From today, customers based in Germany will be able to geo-distribute their data securely, and according to local sovereignty requirements.”

RELATED STORIES

Creating the climate for a wave of digital sea change