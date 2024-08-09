Vodafone data: UK firms eye up significant investment in 5G SA

According to Vodafone, 14% of companies plan to invest in the tool within the next year, highlighting a strong immediate interest in next-generation digital services.

The data also revealed that 89% of businesses are turning to technology to boost efficiency.

This comes as Vodafone stated that 86% of customers consider the rollout of 5G Standalone (5G SA) to be important or extremely important, with 44% saying that lower latency could drive business growth.

A further 83% added that they would slightly or significantly increase their investments in 5G once advanced capabilities become available.

Additionally, 46% of respondents believe that 5G SA will provide a competitive advantage within three years by facilitating greater innovation.

As a result, to address this growing demand, the telecoms giant has expanded its existing 5G Ultra service to enterprise and small- to medium-sized business customers, allowing them access to 5G SA.

The 5G SA network is fully upgraded and future-proofed, offering numerous new advantages that were not available on 4G or 5G non-standalone networks, the company revealed.

Vodafone UK, business director, Nick Gliddon, stated: “Our customers are telling us they are ready for 5G Standalone.

“Whether it is to keep employees connected with more reliable services, or to customise their business through next-generation services such as network slicing. 5G Standalone is the doorway to innovation, new revenues, and better connection with employees.”

He continued: “We launched the UK’s first 5G Standalone network in 2023. But to bring the benefits to everyone, we need consolidation – we cannot avoid a digital divide without it.

“ Our proposed merger with Three UK is good for customers, good for competition and good for the country. It will deliver much-needed scale, better enabling us to deliver the benefits of 5G Ultra to all customers, regardless of where they live.”

