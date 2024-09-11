VMO2 ‘open to investors’ for partner company Nexfibre

Speaking at the Connected Britain conference in London today [11 September 2024], Schüle said: “We’ve created a separate company, Nexfibre, for our network expansion.

"They’ve [the parent company, Telefónica Global and Infravia] built up to seven million homes, with 1.5 million already connected.

“Separately, we’re upgrading our existing 16 million homes to fiber, and we are open to bringing in an investor for a stake in that network," he added.

Meanwhile, he added the company is not just building fibre because it needs it today but for the future.

“We’ve already connected three million homes with fibre, and while competitors like CityFibre may claim big numbers, we’re still ahead.”

Speaking about its compeitiors, like City Fibre, Schüle said: “Many companies have run out of money, and fibre builds are slowing down.

“The competition for workers to build these networks has diminished, and companies are now focused on customer acquisition. Some are offering very cheap rates, but if it were all about price, everyone would switch.

“That’s not happening, and it’s clear some companies will struggle as the market consolidates”, he concluded.

