Verizon taps AI to reduce fibre cuts

In an industry-first, the telecoms giant is using proprietary technology to pinpoint high-risk dig requests and implement measures to minimise and prevent fibre damage before it happens.

The move comes as every year, fibre lines are accidentally cut by homeowners and others digging near network sites, causing connectivity problems that can even last several days.

According to Verizon, currently, an underground utility line is damaged this way every six minutes, with individual required to call 811 and submit a formal dig request.

However, now the telecoms giant is employing artificial intelligence and machine learning to better manage these 811 requests.

By analysing over 10 million requests each year, the system can now identify high-risk excavation sites using historical data, current activity location and the past performance of the excavators involved.

As a result, the company has claimed the move has the potential to reduce up to several hundred fibre cuts on an annual basis.

Verizon, senior vice president of core engineering and operations, Julie Slattery, said: “We are using artificial intelligence and machine learning to be proactive, rather than reactive, keeping our customers connected and preventing accidents that result in costly repairs.

“It’s also vital that anyone who plans to dig call 811, the national call-before-you-dig phone number before any project, large or small.”

She added: “It’s the easiest step toward reducing the chance of damaging underground fibre and helping to keep our customers and first responders connected.”

