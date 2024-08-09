UK govt unveils £32m funding for AI projects 
Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.
Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings

UK govt unveils £32m funding for AI projects 

Jasdip Sensi
August 09, 2024 10:07 AM
AI

The UK government has announced £32 million in funding for 98 artificial intelligence (AI) projects designed to boost the UK’s productivity and public sectors.

The funding will specifically back solutions in "high growth" industries, positioning AI as a central force in enhancing productivity and efficiency across key areas of the economy, the government stated.

As a result, the funding will benefit over 200 businesses and research organisations across the UK spanning a range of sectors including public services, driving efficiencies and reducing administrative tasks.

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox


Minister for digital government and AI, Feryal Clark, said: “AI will deliver real change for working people across the UK – not only growing our economy but improving our public services.

“That’s why our support for initiatives like this will be so crucial – backing a range of projects which could reduce train delays, give us new ways of maintaining our vital infrastructure, and improve experiences for patients by making it easier to get their prescriptions to them.”

Clark added: “We want technology to boost growth and deliver change right across the board, and I’m confident projects like these will help us realise that ambition.

This move follows shortly after the new Labour government scrapped the Conservative Party's proposed £1.3 billion AI investment.

According to the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology (DST), the government made “tough but necessary spending decisions across all departments due to billions of pounds in unfunded commitments, which is essential for restoring economic stability and achieving our national growth objectives."



RELATED STORIES

Industry leaders warn UK risks ‘falling behind’ amid £1.3bn AI funding cuts

UK government unveils £1bn AI drive

Topics

AI
JS
Jasdip Sensi
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe