UK govt unveils £32m funding for AI projects 

The funding will specifically back solutions in "high growth" industries, positioning AI as a central force in enhancing productivity and efficiency across key areas of the economy, the government stated.

As a result, the funding will benefit over 200 businesses and research organisations across the UK spanning a range of sectors including public services, driving efficiencies and reducing administrative tasks.

Minister for digital government and AI, Feryal Clark, said: “AI will deliver real change for working people across the UK – not only growing our economy but improving our public services.

“That’s why our support for initiatives like this will be so crucial – backing a range of projects which could reduce train delays, give us new ways of maintaining our vital infrastructure, and improve experiences for patients by making it easier to get their prescriptions to them.”

Clark added: “We want technology to boost growth and deliver change right across the board, and I’m confident projects like these will help us realise that ambition.

This move follows shortly after the new Labour government scrapped the Conservative Party's proposed £1.3 billion AI investment.

According to the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology (DST), the government made “tough but necessary spending decisions across all departments due to billions of pounds in unfunded commitments, which is essential for restoring economic stability and achieving our national growth objectives."

