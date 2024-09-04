TXO names ex-Vodafone and Verizon exec as CEO

He succeeds former CEO, Darren Pearce, will join the board of directors as a non-executive director, continuing to support and guide the company’s strategic initiatives.

In his new position, Wort will steer the global telecoms giant towards a “more sustainable future”, the company stated.

He joined the company in March this year from ITS Technology Group where he held the position of chief revenue officer, a role he held for eight months.

Prior to this, he was the chief commercial officer of Arrow Business Communications, and CEO of Intercity Technology.

Wort has also held the position of Northern Europe commercial manager at Verizon, before joining telecoms giant Vodafone as head of commercial, large enterprise, later being promoted to head of IT, telecoms media and business services sales.

Commenting on his appointment, Wort said: “I am incredibly excited to take on this new role. Over the past six months, I have seen firsthand the strength of our organisation and the incredible potential we have in the market.

“I look forward to continuing to work closely with the team to continue our journey towards making a significant difference for our customers, the environment, and all our stakeholders."

TXO chairman, Kevin Taylor MBE, added: “We are thrilled to appoint Simon to the role of CEO. His dedication and strategic insight have already made a significant impact on our company.

“As we move forward, Simon's leadership will be instrumental in driving our ambitious growth plans and reinforcing our commitment to sustainability. This new chapter for TXO is not just about continuing our success but about expanding our impact globally."

