TSMC
The uncertain future of embattled semiconductor giant Intel has taken a significant step towards clarity, as it has reportedly agreed to join forces with TSMC.
Lip-Bu Tan, the Intel board member who resigned in protest over the company’s failure to develop a meaningful AI strategy, now holds the reins at the chip-making giant, taking over as takeover news continues to swirl.
It appears to be the end for the CHIPS Act as President Trump described the Biden administration’s semiconductor subsidy programme as a “horrible, horrible thing”.
Taiwanese semiconductor giant TSMC has announced a historic investment in US manufacturing, weeks after President Trump threatened punitive tariffs on imported chips.
It’s rarely a good sign when a company’s stock hits a six-month high on speculation that it could be broken up, but that’s exactly where Intel finds itself.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has reaffirmed its dedication to maintaining an inclusive and equitable work environment, amid a new lawsuit.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is currently facing a lawsuit from both current and former employees over allegations of employment discrimination.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) has been ordered to halt shipments of AI-related chips to Chinese customers by US export officials.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has finally addressed the design flaw that pushed back production of its next-generation GPUs, laying the blame as “100% Nvidia's fault.”
TSMC, Nvidia's primary chip manufacturer, is harnessing a library of tools and algorithms to accelerate the production of next-generation hardware.
Global chip manufacturing giants TSMC and Samsung Electronics are in reported talks about building massive chip plans in the Middle East.
Nvidia CFO tells investors issues with the new B200 have been resolved as demand for its next-gen GPU is ‘well above supply’
The US has plans to award Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) US$6.6 billion in grants and up to $5 billion in loans to help the company build factories in Arizona.