Top 5 must-read stories this week

Nokia on how the Medusa cable will transform connectivity

Nokia’s head of optical networks solution marketing, Rob Shore has revealed the driving force behind the telecom giant's decision to power the Medusa' subsea cable system.

Speaking to Capacity, Shore explained fostering increased collaboration was just one of the key drivers in its decision, alongside the rapid growth and geographic redistribution of data centres worldwide.

KKR in talks to acquire STT GDC in $5bn deal: report

US based investment firm KKR is reportedly in talks to acquire ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC).

According to Bloomberg, the deal could value the Asian infrastructure firm at over $5 billion, with the possible sale happening within weeks.

Tesla taps Samsung for $16.5bn AI chip megadeal as Texas fab ramps up

Tesla has confirmed it is the unnamed client behind Samsung Electronics’ landmark $16.5 billion chip contract, in a move set to reshape the AI semiconductor landscape and fortify supply chains in the United States.

The decade-long deal, first revealed in South Korean regulatory filings last week, sees Samsung’s foundry division take on fabrication duties for Tesla’s sixth-generation AI chips , branded internally as “AI6”.

Intel to spin off network and edge hardware group in strategic reshuffle

Intel has revealed plans to spin off its Network and Edge Group (NEX) into a standalone business, marking a significant shift in the company’s strategic focus under new CEO Lip-Bu Tan.

The move is part of Intel’s broader efforts to streamline operations and concentrate on its core areas of PC and data centre chip production.

Ericsson finalises Aduna joint venture with 12 global telecom giants

Ericsson has completed the formation of its network API-focused joint venture, Aduna, with twelve major communication service providers (CSPs), formally establishing it as a 50:50 ownership structure between the vendor and the CSP consortium.

The deal was first announced in September 2024, with Aduna launching operations shortly thereafter.