Tech minister threatens legislation to address community concerns over telegraph poles

According to technology minister Sir Chris Bryant, the government’s commitment to expand fast broadband across the UK is “unwavering.”

Still, he believes that the industry should be “mindful” of community concerns when installing infrastructure.

Currently, telecom companies must notify local planning authorities and residents before installing a pole, however, they are not required to obtain planning permission since the poles are considered permitted developments.

Now, the government has encouraged telecom companies to share existing infrastructure or place cables underground instead of erecting new poles for broadband.

In a letter to operators, Bryant urged them to update the code of practice regarding telegraph pole installations. Additionally, he warned that he would amend the law if the industry did not listen to communities.

Bryant said: “Our dedication to rolling out fast and reliable broadband across the country is unwavering.

“But this must happen in a way that is mindful of local communities, many of whom have expressed dismay when their road is dug up yet again or yet another telegraph pole appears in their street.

“This is why I’m calling on telecom companies to prioritise the sharing of infrastructure and take into account the views of residents and businesses in rural areas.”

He added: “By doing so, we can bring the advantages of high-speed internet to all corners of the nation more rapidly and responsibly, while minimising disruptive ground digging and ending the installation of unnecessary telegraph poles, ensuring communities’ concerns are not overlooked.”

An Openreachspokesperson continued: “The UK is undergoing a digital transformation, to world-class full-fibre broadband.

“To help companies build out their networks, we offer access to our national network of poles and underground ducts. To date over 100 companies are making use of our ducts and poles, and it’s enabled them to connect nearly 900,000 of their customers.

“We welcome greater collaboration within the industry and believe all network builders should offer access on comparable terms to us, thereby reducing the need for new poles and ducts in certain areas. However, there will be a need for new infrastructure to ensure some premises aren’t left behind.

“We’re looking forward to working with the government to ensure the digital transformation of the UK continues at pace, which will include improved infrastructure sharing.”

