Netomnia joins Strategic Imperatives to strengthen UK fibre connectivity

As a result, the move enables Netomnia to utilise The Fibre Café to onboard a broader range of ISPs as its network grows.

Together with Brsk, Netomnia adds an additional 1.6 million premises to the platform, strengthening its position as a “scaled, capital-efficient wholesale and consolidation platform”.

Strategic Imperatives managing director, Wail Sabbagh, said: "We are delighted to welcome Netomnia to The Fibre Café.

“Their robust network and commitment to delivering ultrafast full-fibre broadband aligns with our mission to simplify and accelerate access to wholesale connectivity across the UK.

“By adding Netomnia's extensive network to our platform, we take significant strides towards meeting our objective to provide seamless and cost-effective access to the services of wholesale providers, AltNets, and ISPs. We are excited to work with Netomnia and furthering our shared mission of transforming the UK connectivity landscape.”

By allowing wholesale providers like Netomnia with ISPs through its unified gateway, API, and order journey, the company claims to enable network owners to reach a broader customer base, while allowing ISPs to access a wide variety of network owners and connectivity providers.

Netomnia and Brsk, CEO, Jeremy Chelot, continued: “The Fibre Café’s proven track record in the wholesale market made this partnership an obvious choice for Netomnia.

"Joining The Fibre Café opens up new avenues for collaboration with more ISPs and service providers. Leveraging Strategic Imperatives’ platform allows us to accelerate onboarding and connect more homes to our full-fibre network.

“With a goal to serve one million customers by 2028 and 162,000 already on the platform, we’re eager to work closely with Strategic Imperatives to deliver an unparalleled internet experience, while driving innovation and fostering further consolidation among altnets.”

