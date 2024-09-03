Starlink frozen in Brazil as Musk defies court orders on X misinformation

Elon Musk’s satellite internet service Starlink has been frozen in Brazil after the billionaire defied court orders to remove misinformation on the X social media platform.

Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) had been ordered by a Brazilian court to take down posts and accounts that violated the country’s rules on spreading online hate speech and misinformation.

Musk and X refused to take down the accounts which resulted in a fine that the platform refused to pay.

The country’s Supreme Court subsequently froze Starlink’s financial accounts as a means to convince the billionaire to pay his fines.

Brazil’s telecoms regulator Anatel had ordered internet service providers to block access to X until the platform complies.

However, Starlink refused, which led to Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordering its finances to be frozen

Should its defiance continue, Starlink could face having its licenses to operate in Brazil revoked.

The Musk-owned satellite firm shows no signs of backing down, however, with the company describing the Supreme Court’s order as “unlawful.”

“This order is based on an unfounded determination that Starlink should be responsible for the fines levied — unconstitutionally — against X, a company that is unaffiliated with Starlink,” a company statementread. “It was issued in secret and without affording Starlink any of the due process of law guaranteed by the Constitution of Brazil.”

“Although this unlawful order could impact our ability to collect your monthly payment, you do not need to take any action at this time. Starlink is committed to defending your rights protected by your Constitution and will continue providing service to you — for free if necessary — while we address this matter via legal means.”

Starlink reports more than a quarter million customers in Brazil, with the company saying it’s doing “everything possible” to ensure its services in the country remain active.

Musk himself remains steadfast, saying that his companies will “seek reciprocal seizure of government assets too.”

Musk, a self-proclaimed free speech absolutist, referred to Justice Moraes as “Morones,” describing them as a “criminal” and “a very evil dictator,” and called for an end to all foreign aid to Brazil.

This evil tyrant is a disgrace to judges robes https://t.co/U4LW2mjsTL — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 3, 2024

Musk previously expressed support for Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro, who lost to leftwing President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the 2022 Brazilian general election.

The Bolsonaro administration previously awarded Musk a military award for distinguished services to Brazil.

