Snap poaches Google MD as new head of tech and telecom

Reporting to the social media giant’s president of the Americas, Patrick Harris, Spence is tasked with leading Snap’s growing tech & telecom verticals, including overseeing some of the company’s largest accounts and driving full-funnel activations for Snap's partners.

Based in San Francisco, Spence joins from Google, where she was responsible for managing customer growth across the Americas and EMEA regions.

Subscribe today for free

In the 12 years at the technology giant, she worked with a wide array of clients, from large enterprises to mid-sized businesses.

A recognised leader in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, Spence has also been honoured for her work in advancing women and served as the executive sponsor for Latinas@Google in the EMEA region.

Commenting on the appointment, Harris said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Nicole to the team where she’ll lead our tech & telecom vertical to the next level of revenue growth.

“Nicole’s extensive experience in driving growth across global markets and proven track record of building high-performing, inclusive teams will help us better serve our clients. I’m excited to see Nicole play a pivotal role in driving continued success for our partners as we innovate and grow our business.”

Spence told Capacity Media: "I’m thrilled to join Snap at such an exciting time for both the company and the industry. Snap’s innovative vision for the future, particularly around AR and its growing impact on tech and telecom, presents an incredible opportunity.

"I'm looking forward to leading our efforts in these verticals, partnering with clients to drive growth and unlock the full potential of our platform. Snap's commitment to serving their community, driving performance, and accelerating innovation aligns perfectly with my passion for fostering inclusive growth and driving meaningful impact. I can't wait to get started, let's go."

______________

Join the emPOWERED Network – the ultimate community for women in tech and telecoms.

Connect with industry leaders, access exclusive content, and grow your career with support from women who are paving the way