Singtel, GMI Cloud to boost AI adoption in US and Asia Pacific

The collaboration will democratise the availability of high-powered computing for enterprises, reaching untapped markets, and allowing customers of both companies to gain access to GPUs across a wider footprint for their workloads.

Mr Bill Chang, CEO of Singtel’s Digital InfraCo and Nxera said: “We've been developing next-generation digital infrastructure and partnerships to support the growing demand for scalable, efficient and cost-effective solutions across industries for compute-intensive workloads.

“Collaborating with GMI Cloud expands capacity and availability zones in the Asia Pacific, complementing our own GPUaaS points of presence.

“This will give enterprises the flexibility and scalability they need as they harness supercomputing power to accelerate innovation.”

GMI Cloud’s GPU platform will be integrated with Singtel’s Paragon orchestration platform to leverage Singtel’s Nvidia H100 Tensor Core GPU capacity in Singapore.

Singtel plans to launch its GPU-as-a-service later this year and is expanding its network of Nxera data centres across Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia.

These facilities feature Nvidia GPUs and are designed to manage the most demanding AI workloads efficiently and sustainably.

Mr Alex Yeh, CEO of GMI Cloud said: "Our collaboration with Singtel marks a significant milestone in democratising AI infrastructure across Asia Pacific. GMI Cloud's expertise in providing scalable, telecom-optimised GPU solutions complements Singtel's robust network perfectly.

“Our flexible deployment models and experience with high-volume, low-latency workloads position us uniquely to support the telecommunications industry's AI initiatives.

“Together, we're creating an ecosystem that will accelerate AI adoption, enabling telecom providers and enterprises to enhance their services and drive innovation in the region.”

