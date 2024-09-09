SummitIG, Neutral Networks launch dark fibre venture SierraIG in Mexico

Custom network solutions firm SummitIG has partnered with Neutral Networks to launch a dark fibre infrastructure provider in Mexico.

SierraIG will leverage current fibre assets from Neutral Networks to provide purpose-built dense fibre infrastructure to data centres across Mexico, initially focusing on markets in Querétaro and Monterrey.

The newly launched venture will expand its network infrastructure platform, investing $50 million to increase it to 750 km.

Subscribe today for free

"SierraIG aligns the best-in-class resources and relationships across both organizations, SummitIG will provide growth capital and [a] deep understanding of architecting and constructing critical digital infrastructure assets while Neutral Networks will provide local expertise and knowledge in delivering and operating networks in the region," said Sunny Kumar, CEO of SummitIG.

The companies behind the new joint venture claimed data centre operators and hyperscalers are investing billions of dollars in Mexico, requiring scalable and highly reliable network infrastructure to meet their connectivity demand.

For example, AWS announced earlier this year it will be l aunching an infrastructure region in Mexico in early 2025.

"Mexico has an unprecedented opportunity to establish itself as one of the major data centre hubs in Latin America, and both industry and government officials need to work together to make this happen," said Gabriel Navarro, CEO of Neutral Networks.

SierraIG will provide custom dark fibre connectivity solutions between data centres for hyperscalers, cloud and content service providers, large enterprises, and both national and international carriers in Mexico.

SummitIG will hold a majority stake in SierraIG, with the venture marking its first operations outside of the US.

“Querétaro has become the Valley of Data Centres, which are facilities that require underground, diverse and reliable fibre optic networks for their operations,” said Marco Antonio Del Prete Tercero, the head of the Ministry of Sustainable Development for the State of Querétaro.

“The creation of SierraIG by Neutral Networks and SummitIG contributes to the infrastructure and connectivity needs demanded by companies in the sector. Furthermore, this project confirms Querétaro's position as an attractive state for investment in technology."

RELATED STORIES

ODATA plans Mexico’s largest data centre campus