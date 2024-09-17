Samsung named official UK TV partner of the 2024 NFL season

As a result of the partnership, the two companies will bring the ultimate at-home NFL gameday experience to an audience of over 16.7 million in the market, through the telecom giant’s market-leading, large-screen TVs.

Throughout the season, the partnership will feature a variety of multi-channel activations aimed at increasing awareness of Samsung’s large-screen TVs and soundbars.

This will include special promotional offers, social media campaigns, PR efforts, CRM initiatives, online engagement and experiential activities at the three 2024 NFL London Games in October.

Samsung Electronics director of marketing, Zeena Hill, said: “We’re extremely excited to be partnering with the NFL, one of the biggest brands in sport.

He added: “Our partnership will showcase our superior large screen clarity and performance combined with our enhanced AI features to deliver truly immersive content for viewers so fans can witness every game in the ultimate detail as if they were in the stadium itself.”

NFL UK and Ireland, general manager Henry Hodgson, continued: “Samsung is the perfect partner to bring the excitement and action of NFL games on screens to fans across the UK and Ireland.

“We look forward to working together to give fans the very best NFL viewing experiences across the NFL 2024 season.”

