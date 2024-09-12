Sam Altman-backed startup launches renewable energy service for data centres

Exowatt, the Sam Altman-backed renewable energy company, has launched its flagship product, a modular energy solution to power data centres.

The Exowatt P3 provides both electricity and high-temperature thermal energy, generating power for data centre sites at a cost of just under $0.04 per kWh.

The startup claims the P3 can reduce up to $35 million in energy expenses and cut CO2 emissions by 438,000 tons for the average data centre.

Subscribe today for free

“We are revolutionising sustainable energy delivery with the Exowatt P3, a game-changing solution in clean energy technology,” said Hannan Parvizian, CEO of Exowatt. “The P3 is the world’s first modular full-stack energy solution that delivers reliable, low cost energy solutions for AI-driven data centres and industrial applications.

“Exowatt is committed to driving innovation and sustainability in the energy industry, and our technology will play a central role in the global energy supply.”

The Exowatt was only founded in 2023 by Parvizian and Jack Abraham. Parvizian was previously an engineer at General Electric and Siemens and an operations analyst at Tesla Motors, while Abraham founded Milo.com, the real-time search engine acquired by eBay in 2010.

The pair founded the Miami, Florida-based startup to shake up the energy industry, providing power to energy-intensive industries including data centres.

Exowatt recently raised $20 million in a seed round, securing investments from Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Atomic and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

Demand for Exowatt’s solutions is high, with the startup claiming it has a backlog of demand for over 1.2 gigawatts for US data centres, with plans to begin deployments later this year.

The investment from Sam Altman is notable given the OpenAI CEO’s interest in expanding energy for digital infrastructure.

Aside from Exowatt, Altman has personally invested in Helion Energy, which is attempting to create nuclear fusion and Oklo, which is focusing on nuclear fission.

The OpenAI CEO has rapidly complained about digital infrastructure demands for AI, with reports routinely surfacing that Altman has pushed the Microsoft-backed AI company to look into developing its own chips.

Altman has also reportedly approached Nvidia’s chip manufacturer TSMC as well as investors in the Middle East to fund his chip project.

RELATED STORIES

Data centres gain protected status in UK as ‘Critical National Infrastructure’

Blackstone in line to buy AirTrunk for $13.4bn: report