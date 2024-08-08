Qarbon Technologies partners with Cloudscene to enhance data centres

As a result of the partnership, Qarbon Technologies will increase its visibility and accessibility to potential clients, with the new LATTICE™ tool, which automates and optimises data centre operations, now being offered to a wider audience.

The tool thereby reduces costs and improves performance; the company claimed, with the platform also addressing key challenges faced by data centreoperators, including resource management, operational efficiency and sustainability.

Qarbon Technologies, CEO and foundr, Rober Davidson, said: “Joining Cloudscene is a significant milestone for Qarbon Technologies. Cloudscene’s platform is invaluable for connecting industry leaders and facilitating seamless access to critical digital infrastructure services.

“For us, the decision to integrate with Cloudscene was a natural one. It enables us to showcase the LATTICE platform to a wider audience and demonstrates our commitment to innovation and efficiency in the data centre industry.”

The data centre automation company also stated the move enhances Cloudscene’s value proposition while providing Qarbon with a wider platform to demonstrate the capabilities of its LATTICE™ platform.

Cloudscene CEO, Belle Lajoie, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Qarbon Technologies to the Cloudscene platform. Qarbon’s LATTICE™ platform is groundbreaking for the global digital infrastructure sector.

“It brings a new level of automation and efficiency to data center operations, and we are excited for our users to engage with such an innovative solution. Qarbon’s presence on Cloudscene enhances the value we offer to our community and underscores our commitment to providing the best digital infrastructure resources.”

