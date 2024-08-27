Phoenix Tower International to expand infrastructure in Italy
News

Phoenix Tower International to expand infrastructure in Italy

Capacity Team
August 27, 2024 02:59 PM
Pheonix Tower- CM.png

Phoenix Tower International (PTI) has signed a significant BTS agreement with Italian MNO Iliad for the development of up to 1,900 new telecommunications sites in densely populated and moderately populated areas.

The build will further expand and densify Iliad’s 4G/5G mobile network.

Under the agreement, PTI will offer Iliad long-term access to these sites under favourable conditions, supporting Iliad’s commitment to delivering high-quality mobile services to its rapidly growing customer base.

