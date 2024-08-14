Oracle and AT&T partner to enhance cloud applications

As a result, the move will allow Oracle’s industry cloud app customers to connect and manage their IoT devices on the AT&T network via Oracle’s Enterprise Communications Platform (ECP).

The integration, now available across OCI regions across the US, promises near real-time communications" for Oracle’s cloud apps, which "removes the customer burden of managing complex integrations and network contracts."

Subscribe today for free

Meanwhile, the move is aimed at providing consumer and industrial businesses with turnkey solutions, communications-enabled restaurant operations, automated utility grid management and "enriched telehealth" capabilities.

Oracle Communications, executive vice president and general manager, Andrew Morawski, said: “Our mission has always been to help improve the way the world communicates, and with ECP supported by AT&T and FirstNet, we’re taking a massive step toward that vision.

“Together, we can help organisations across industries benefit from the full potential of 5G, by building a new generation of vertical applications offering endless opportunities to innovate.”

AT&T Partner Solutions, senior vice president, Sarita Rao, added: “AT&T is committed to empowering our ecosystem partners to build solutions that integrate AT&T programmable connectivity, whether using our IoT API’s or our emerging network API’s.

“By teaming with Oracle to incorporate IoT connectivity and programmable APIs into Oracle industry applications, we are providing businesses and organisations with a tighter level of integration between the network and application, driving performance and reliability gains while also eliminating integration requirements and separate contracting events. It’s co-creation at its best.”

RELATED STORIES

Oracle makes Tekelec acquisition

Oracle’s cloud revenues rising 51% a year as company readies cloud database service