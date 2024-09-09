Nokia launches 25G PON fibre tech with Team Telecom Armenia

The 25G PON deployment is aimed at serving B2B subscribers, delivering true 20 Gb/s symmetrical broadband speeds essential for new applications and business services.

As a result, the tool supports a full range of PON technologies from GPON to 25G PON and beyond, providing operators with the flexibility to tailor their networks to specific business needs.

Powered by the Quillion chipset, the telecom giant's 25G PON solution enables Team Telecom Armenia to reuse existing fibre broadband infrastructure, meeting the growing demand for higher capacity and improved broadband services.

The move will also allow Team Telecom Amenia to deliver faster connectivity to its customers and pave the way for advanced services like enterprise solutions, 5G mobile transport and network wholesaling.

Nokia senior vice president for network infrastructure, Matthieu Bourguignon, said: “Our collaboration marks a significant milestone in delivering ultra-high-speed broadband in the Caucasus and Central Asia regions, leveraging Nokia’s advanced PON technologies.

“This initiative not only enhances connectivity for individuals and businesses in Armenia but also plays a crucial role in the country's economic and social development.”

Team Telecom Armenia, Hayk Yesayan, said: “We are at the forefront of a technological revolution in Armenia that will set new standards in Internet speed and reliability for our customers.

“Being a national operator, we see this project as a part of our mission to enhance broadband services not only in Yerevan but also to promote a new digital era across the entire country.

Yesayan concluded: “Using Nokia’s most modern technologies means we are futureproofing our network and ensuring that our customers can enjoy the best possible online experiences both now, and in the years to come.”

