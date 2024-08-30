Nokia, ESA team up for satellite-enhanced multimedia streaming

The European Space Agency (NSA) has teamed up with Nokia to demonstrate how satellite connectivity can enhance multimedia streaming.

The partnership sees Nokia’s Real-time eXtended Reality Multimedia (RXRM) system connected over a 5G network, allowing users to experience events and situations remotely and in real-time.

The technology uses 360 degree video and spatial 3D audio that could power applications such as remote inspections of critical infrastructure to telemedicine, supporting clinicians working in isolated areas.

“Nokia RXRM ensures high-quality streaming, with bandwidth optimization of 360 degree video, reduced with 90% or more,” said Sami Ranta, general manager for RXRM at Nokia.

“The solution enables significant cost savings when streamed over satellite connection. We see that satellite communications complement terrestrial 4G and 5G networks, especially in rural and isolated areas.”

The ESA partnered with Nokia to showcase how advanced multimedia streaming technologies can potentially create new opportunities.

The pair said that technology would include improved capacity to reach people living in rural and isolated areas with patchy terrestrial network coverage.

Nokia’s RXRM system was installed earlier this year at the ESA’s 5G/6G Hub in the European Centre for Space Applications and Telecommunications in the UK.

The Hub hosts a private next-generation satellite network with several demonstration rooms used to test and develop next-generation digital technologies.

“[The] ESA takes great pride to collaborate with Nokia to develop RXRM, it is key for Europe’s competitiveness to develop and produce such innovative technologies for today and the future,” said Antonio Franchi, head of the ESA’s 5G/6G Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) Programme Office.

“We are looking forward to seeing how RXRM will benefit users across the economy, keeping them secure and connected, at any time anywhere.”

