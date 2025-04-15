Newmont pioneers world-first 5G teleremote dozing with Ericsson Private 5G

The deployment marks a global first in using private 5G for teleremote dozing in surface mining operations.

By replacing the limitations of Wifi with high-capacity 5G, Newmont is achieving greater machine productivity and worker safety at its Tier One site.

Previously, Newmont could connect no more than two dozers at distances under 100 metres using Wifi, which was plagued by instability and frequent outages.

These issues could result in up to six hours of downtime per shift. With Ericsson’s private 5G, a single radio now covers the full 2.5km width of the tailings works area, delivering up to 175Mbps uplink throughput – sufficient to support up to 12 dozers if needed.

“Ericsson’s Private 5G network gives us a scalable and high-performing solution that provides the coverage needed and keeps our people safe.

“It’s also enabling our long-term digital transformation vision to use 5G for smart mining at our Tier One surface and underground mines globally,” said Chris Twaddle, Newmont’s director of process control, networks and operational cellular.

The solution employs Ericsson’s Antenna Integrated Radio and Massive MIMO technology, enabling high-performance uplink connectivity essential for teleremote operations.

The Ericsson Uplink Booster, built into its silicon microprocessors, enhances uplink signal strength by up to tenfold, allowing robust data transmission over greater distances.

Manish Tiwari, head of enterprise 5G at Ericsson, said: “The deployment with Newmont at Cadia demonstrates the power of 5G for industry, where Ericsson’s industry-leading radio portfolio can reduce the amount of infrastructure that needs to be deployed and operated to cover an industrial site or area.”

