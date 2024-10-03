Microsoft invests €4.3bn to boost AI in Italy
Microsoft invests €4.3bn to boost AI in Italy

Saf Malik
October 03, 2024 10:17 AM
Microsoft

In its largest investment in Italy, Microsoft has unveiled a €4.3 billion initiative to expand its cloud and AI infrastructure and train over one million Italians by 2025.

This project aims to support AI adoption across key sectors like manufacturing, healthcare, and finance, enhancing innovation and economic growth.

Microsoft's expansion in Northern Italy will meet increasing AI demand and help Italy address demographic challenges and global competitiveness.

The investment will also promote responsible AI development and sustainability, aligning with Italy's long-term digital transformation goals.

“By expanding access to our AI technology, we are equipping Italy with tools to build an AI-driven economy that creates jobs and drives prosperity,” said Brad Smith, vice chair and president of Microsoft.”

This initiative includes training programs to upskill individuals, especially in disadvantaged areas, through partnerships with local organisations and universities.

Microsoft's AI-driven solutions will help businesses increase productivity and innovation, supporting Italy's public administration and private sectors.

This landmark investment strengthens Italy's position as a key player in the global AI and cloud economy while addressing economic and demographic challenges.

