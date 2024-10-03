Microsoft invests €4.3bn to boost AI in Italy

This project aims to support AI adoption across key sectors like manufacturing, healthcare, and finance, enhancing innovation and economic growth.

Subscribe today for free

Microsoft's expansion in Northern Italy will meet increasing AI demand and help Italy address demographic challenges and global competitiveness.

The investment will also promote responsible AI development and sustainability, aligning with Italy's long-term digital transformation goals.

“By expanding access to our AI technology, we are equipping Italy with tools to build an AI-driven economy that creates jobs and drives prosperity,” said Brad Smith, vice chair and president of Microsoft.”

This initiative includes training programs to upskill individuals, especially in disadvantaged areas, through partnerships with local organisations and universities.

Microsoft's AI-driven solutions will help businesses increase productivity and innovation, supporting Italy's public administration and private sectors.

This landmark investment strengthens Italy's position as a key player in the global AI and cloud economy while addressing economic and demographic challenges.

RELATED STORIES

Data: Nokia blames AI for rise in cyberattacks

Microsoft promotes responsible AI with 2 new data centres

Aruba unveils €300m hyperscale data centre campus in Rome